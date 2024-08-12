A St. Catharines Olympian is may be calling it a career.

Kristen Kit says she is 99.9% sure that Paris was her last Olympic Games.



The St. Catharines product led the women's 8's rowing team to a silver medal in Paris.



She also won gold at the 2020 games in Tokyo.



Kristen shared that before the race in Paris she was wondering if she should have gone out with the gold.



Click HERE to listen to the full conversation with Kristen on the Niagara Sports Report.



Kit is now involved on the athlete council with the World Anti-doping Association



She also said yes to her fiance who proposed following the race in France.

