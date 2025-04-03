"Get Growing" returns to the St. Catharines Public Library this Saturday April 5th.

Get Growing is an all-ages event celebrating spring, nature, and gardening.

Each location will feature educational workshops, crafts, and drop-ins for the whole family.

Some activities include a plant swap, flower pot painting, clay impressions, and bean planting.

The seed library will also be returning this year at all locations.

Visitors can pick up some free seed packets - with a variety of fruit, vegetable, herb, and flower seeds to choose from.

To see the scheduled activites at each library location, you can visit the St. Catharines Public Library's website HERE