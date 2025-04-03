"Get Growing" returns to the St. Catharines Public Library this Saturday April 5th.
Get Growing is an all-ages event celebrating spring, nature, and gardening.
Each location will feature educational workshops, crafts, and drop-ins for the whole family.
Some activities include a plant swap, flower pot painting, clay impressions, and bean planting.
The seed library will also be returning this year at all locations.
Visitors can pick up some free seed packets - with a variety of fruit, vegetable, herb, and flower seeds to choose from.
To see the scheduled activites at each library location, you can visit the St. Catharines Public Library's website HERE