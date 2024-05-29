Online hate and threats are changing the look of Pride Week this year.

For the first time the Pride in the Park celebration will be installing fencing around Montebello Park.



Click HERE to listen to City Councillor Robin McPherson who joined Niagara in the Morning to discuss the issue.



Council agreed to provide up to 15-thousand dollars from the city's civic project fund to put up the fencing and bring in extra security for the event on June 8.



Pride Niagara have also cancelled their annual Pride Prom.

