St. Catharines wants public feedback on its plan to manage sports fields in the city.



Manager of Community Initiatives and Partnerships, Eric Lamothe, says the city has released its Draft Sports Field Strategy for soccer and baseball diamonds.



"We are looking at things like field surfaces, it could be the goal posts, benches, washrooms, etc. all the elements. What we are looking at in the strategy is upgrading what we have and bringing them up to standards.

He also says they are working alongside local sports organizations to ensure the strategy will meet their needs.

Click here to see the plan and to find out more.