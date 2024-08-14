St. Catharines has repealed a graphic images by-law but plans to bring it back.

Last year, the city put in place a by-law requiring flyers with the image of a fetus to be put in an envelope with a warning on it.



Earlier this year, a pro-life organization filed court documents arguing that the by-law was illegal.



This week, city staff advised council that they could repeal the current by-law and come back with a revised one that will stand up in court.



City staff will now prepare a new report and by-law that will come back to council at a later date.

