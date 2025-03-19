St. Catharines is out with its plan for parking at the city's beaches this summer.

City residents can park at Lakeside Park Beach and Sunset Beach for $15 with a 2025 Residential Beach Parking Permit.

Each household can purchase up to two permits (one per vehicle) but only one permit can be used at a beach lot at a time.

Parking rates are in effect May 1 to Sept. 30, daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For those without a permit, standard paid parking rates will apply for $3 per hour at both Lakeside Park Beach (three-hour limit) and Sunset Beach.

Also a heads up that renovations continue at Sunset Beach, so the boat launch will be closed sometime in June, along with the northern portion of the parking lot adjacent to the launch.

Boat launch parking permits will not be sold this year.

