The popular rain barrel sale in St. Catharines is coming up.



Residents can go online, starting Wednesday, to purchase a rain barrel for their property.



You can purchase as many as two rain barrels for a property when pre-orders open online on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.



Rain barrels enable residents to collect rainwater for use in their gardens while reducing water pollution by keeping property runoff out of the sewer system.



“Residents who invest in a rain barrel are supporting a more environmentally friendly and sustainable St. Catharines by decreasing the volume of pollutants entering our local waterways through stormwater runoff,” Environmental Field Technician Shyanne Matone said.

“In areas with combined sewer systems, rain barrels also help redirect water from downspouts away from wastewater treatment facilities, reducing the strain on these systems and mitigating risks such as basement flooding,” Matone continued.

“Furthermore, rain barrels offer a source of water free from minerals and chlorine that can be great for your garden, while also helping to lower peak water demand during the summer months.”



Barrels are $60 each, tax included, and must be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 14th between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Seymour-Hannah Arena.

