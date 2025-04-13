The City of St. Catharines is encouraging everyone to take part in two community clean-up events for Earth Day.

On April 22nd, residents are invited to tidy up their neighbourhoods and local parks.

Clean-up kits containing garbage pickers, gloves, and bright yellow trash bags can be picked up free of charge at the St. Catharines Farmers Market on King Street on Saturday April 19th, between 7am and 2pm.

Participants are asked to email Forestry Supervisor Brett Cudmore with their clean-up location (bcudmore@stcatharines.ca).

To ensure everyone’s safety, volunteers are reminded to remain on public property, avoid railway tracks, and not pick up anything sharp.

The community is also invited to join the Clean City Task Force for the annual Spring Clean-up event on Saturday May 17th.

Volunteers will gather at Roehampton Park and help clean up the surrounding area, including the CNR spurline and Berkley Park.

For more information, visit stcatharines.ca/CleanUp