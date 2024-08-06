Public meetings being hosted by the City of St. Catharines to discuss proposed Community Improvement Plan changes have been rescheduled.



A special City Council meeting has been scheduled to deal with CIP changes on Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 50 Church St.



City officials say feedback from the community at large will be welcome in person or electronically.

You can visit stcatharines.ca/Council for information on how to access and participate in the meeting, and how to request and make a delegation before Council.

The City is also accepting feedback online.

The Aug. 12 City Council meeting will still take place, but the CIP items have been removed from the agenda.

Community Improvement Plans offer property owners financial incentives to help offset a portion of project costs incurred for redevelopment projects, brownfield remediation and building façade improvements.

If a project qualifies for funding, it will be paid after the project has been completed.

Some of the proposed changes will allow for completion deadline extensions for projects that have substantially progressed but have experienced minor delays due to project complexities.



St. Catharines is also proposing an increase to the grant value for the Accessory Dwelling Unit program.

