The self-cleaning washroom in St. Catharines is going into storage.

City Council deciding to remove the facility from its location on Geneva Street and plan to move it somewhere else.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says the facility has been the target of vandalism since it opened in 2023

Siscoe says the city will now look for a new location for the washroom but for now it will be put into storage.

The facility was originally open 24 hours a day, but the hours were reduced to 12 hours a day and even then it was only open roughly 50% of that time due to the many issues.

The facility cost the city close to $600,000 to purchase and install.

The cost of placing it somewhere new will depend on the site chosen.