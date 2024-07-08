St. Catharines is sharing information on QEW on and off ramp closures in the city as resurfacing work continues during the evening hours.



Accord to the MTO, and its contractors, the Ontario Street off and on ramps will be closed until Tuesday.



Work on the Lake Street off and on ramps will take place starting tomorrow and continuing until Thursday.



There will also be temporary lane closures on the QEW Fort Erie Bound Thursday and Friday.

The work takes place at night, and is weather dependant.

For the week of July 7-12, the following work is scheduled:

