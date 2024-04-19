The city of St. Catharines is exploring the idea of allowing alcohol consumption in public parks.

The news comes following a pilot program in Toronto, where they tested the waters in allowing residents to drink in 27 parks across the city.

20 more parks were added to the list in Thursday's city council meeting, and despite five councillors attempting to block the vote, alcohol consumption will be allowed in Toronto this summer.

St. Catharines councillor Greg Miller says that while it's an option they're exploring, don't expect any developments anytime soon.

Miller speculates that it will be at least a month before any groundwork is laid regarding a plan for St. Catharines.