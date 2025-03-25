St. Catharines has received its second Housing Accelerator Fund cheques from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to help build more homes.

Upon reviewing the City’s year-one report on how funds were used to create units, the CMHC confirmed the City would receive it’s second instalment of about $6.42 million.

The funding will support a range of initiatives to continue the City’s efforts to get more homes built in St. Catharines.

“Thank you to the Federal Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and the CMHC for its ongoing commitment for housing in our community,” said St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe. “The City of St. Catharines is proud to be a Housing Accelerator Fund recipient, and this continued investment shows the Government of Canada’s confidence in our ambitious approach to addressing housing challenges in our community.”

The City announced in January 2024 it would receive $25.7 million over four years to boost the housing supply in St. Catharines.

In 2024, 409 dwelling unit permits were issued.