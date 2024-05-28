St. Catharines city council wants to revisit their short term rental by-law.

City Council asking staff to review the by-law with council and suggest improvements.



Mayor Mat Siscoe says the by-law, which came into effect in January of 2022, needs to be given a good look over.



Siscoe adds that one change he would like to see is for the by-law to become more complaint based.



Currently, by-law officers are looking for violations and issuing $1,000 fines.

