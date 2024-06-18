The City of St. Catharines is looking for resident feedback on plans for Sunset Beach.



Before the pandemic, in 2019, the city completed the Sunset Beach Community Vision study to establish a long-term framework for future improvements at the popular beach area.



Phase one of the project, will include improvements to the parking lot, reconstruction of the existing boat ramp and shoreline protection efforts.



Phase two will include improving existing park amenities such as trails and picnic tables, and replacing the playground structure.



The City is looking for community feedback on the key design elements at two family-friendly pop-ups.



The first one will be held at the Port Weller Community Centre, on Tuesday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The second one will be held at the St. Catharines Farmers Market, Thursday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



You can also find an online survey by clicking here.

