St. Catharines wants to know how you want to vote.

The city is planning for next year's municipal and school board election by launching an online survey asking residents about their preferred method of voting.

The options include in-person voting, online voting, and vote-by-mail.

“Hearing directly from residents is a critical step in shaping an election that reflects the needs and preferences of our community,” said Acting City Clerk Donna Delvecchio. “Whether you’ve voted in every election or you’re thinking of voting for the first time, your feedback helps us ensure the process works for everyone.”

The survey will remain open until May 20.

Feedback collected through the survey will be compiled and presented to City Council.

Residents can visit engagestc.ca/ElectionSurvey to complete the survey.