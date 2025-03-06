There's no break from fun this March in St. Catharines.

Throughout the March break there's a number of family friendly activities to take part in.

Leisure swims and aquatic fitness activities will be available at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.

Public skating will also be available at the Bill Burgoyne Area and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre.

Free family fun will take place at the Port Weller Community Centre.

The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will be open daily from 9am to 5pm during March Break.

And in celebration of World Water Day, the City’s Environmental Services team will have an interactive display set up in the lobby of the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre on March 13th from 9am to 2pm.

Visitors can take part in trivia games for a chance to win prizes.

For more info, visit stcatharines.ca