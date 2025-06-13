If you're looking for summer fun in St. Catharines, here's something for you.

St. Catharines is bringing back free outdoor Concerts in the Park.

Five concerts are set between July 10th and August 14th at Montebello park, and include a wide range of local and touring Canadian musicians.

Openers this year include Feverish Lemons, Nick Braun, Sleepy Jean and Donny Crosswell.

“We’re thrilled to bring another impressive lineup of local and touring talent to the Concerts in the Park stage, featuring a dynamic mix of genres — from funk and groove to British Invasion, Americana, folk, indie rock, jazz, pop, and femme-powered country,” said Andrea Connelly-Miele, Community and Events Coordinator.

“With such wide-ranging musical appeal and the beautiful backdrop of downtown Montebello Park, it’s shaping up to be a season of great music and good vibes you won’t want to miss.”

The 2025 series of five concerts runs Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 14 with food trucks, craft beverages and family-friendly games.

You are allowed to bring your lawn chair and picnic blankets.

Here’s this year’s complete Concerts in the Park performance lineup:

• July 10: LMT Connection

• July 17: Beatlejuice with Feverish Lemons

• July 24: Sarah Jerrom with Nick Braun

• Aug. 7: Benjamin Dakota Rogers with Sleepy Jean

• Aug. 14: Shania Twink with Donny Crosswell

For more information about the series, click here.