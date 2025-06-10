St. Catharines City Councillors have turned down internet voting for the next municipal election.

Council voting against the option for 2026.

Instead, the voting options will remain the same with mail-in ballots being the accessible option for those that cannot get out to vote on election day or the advance polls.

The majority of municipalities in the region will adopt the new voting method as Fort Erie, Grimsby, Lincoln, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Port Colborne, Thorold, and West Lincoln have all approved online voting for the 2026 municipal elections.

St. Catharines had 26 percent voter turnout in 2022.