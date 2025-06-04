St. Catharines will unveil a special exhibit tomorrow on the front steps of City Hall.

“Pride in Every Step, Love in Every Action” is similar to a rainbow crosswalk, but colours are placed on each step of city hall's front staircase to show support for the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

The poem, “To Love With Pride,” is printed on the steps from local poet Victoria Ashleigh Rose.

The Brock University Student and longtime St. Catharines resident will share a live reading of her work, which celebrates love, identity, and community.

The event will be held at 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon, and the event will move indoors if it rains.