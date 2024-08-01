A St. Catharines woman has won $150,000 with the OLG Big Spin INSTANT.

Agnes Lang, a retiree who has been playing the lottery with OLG for about 15 years, just snagged her first big win.

“I went to the gas station to check my ticket and redeem my SPIN prize. I was talking with the store clerk as the wheel was spinning. I wasn’t paying attention until I saw the wheel stop on THE BIG SPIN,” Agnes recalled.

“The first person I called was my daughter. She kept saying, ‘Yeah right, mom. No way!’ When I told my partner, he didn’t believe me at first either, but was very happy for me.”

With her winnings, Agnes plans to upgrade to VIP tickets for an upcoming Aerosmith concert.

She also plans to take a family vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Carlton Street in St. Catharines.