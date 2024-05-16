The St. Lawrence Seaway has signed an agreement with Hoverlink Ontario.

Hoverlink is a high-speed hovercraft service, that can transport up to 180 passengers across Lake Ontario – in only 30 minutes.

They'll offer transportation services year-round, saving people time and reducing roadway congestion.

“We are pleased to have Hoverlink as a partner, promoting a sustainable transportation solution and bolstering economic development in the region. Their initiative aligns with our vision for a greener future, and helps create new opportunities for growth and collaboration on our waterway,” said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles.

Chris Morgan – CEO & Founder of Hoverlink stated, “It has been a collaborative effort spanning several years to get us to this point. The team we work with at the SLSMC have been tremendous in their support and, unwavering in the commitment to see this innovative project come to fruition.”