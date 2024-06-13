The Stamford Centre Library is celebrating their grand opening.

“We’re thrilled to have a completely updated and accessible library location for our community in Stamford Centre,” says Alicia Subnaik Kilgour, CEO of the Niagara Falls Public Library. “Library users were always top of mind when we were working on these renovations, and we’re so happy to reopen for residents to experience the revitalized location.”

Renovations include two private study rooms, a kitchenette in the MacBain Family Community Room, and multiple computer workstations.

Over $2.7 million was donated by individuals and community groups, helping the library hit 72% of its fundraising goal.

They also received $750,000 from the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario.

A grand opening event will be held on Saturday June 15th at 11:00 a.m.