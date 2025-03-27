Start Me Up Niagara is announcing the launch of its 2025 Adopt a Row Campaign.

This year's campaign runs from April 1st to May 31st.

This initiative invites sponsors and individual donors to support the organization's “From Our Garden” program, which provides fresh, organic produce to those in need in the region.

Last year, the garden distributed 14,000 lbs of fresh vegetables on the 2-acre garden at the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre.

28,000 lbs of fresh fruit was harvested from the property as well.

Their goal for 2025 is to raise at least $10,000 to support this year’s gardening season.

You can get involved by sponsoring one or more rows of produce for the growing season, donating to the cause, or even volunteering at a garden.

For more information on donating or getting involved, visit: https://www.startmeupniagara.ca/site/adopt-a-row