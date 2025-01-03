Start Me Up Niagara is announcing their 12th annual "Coldest Night of the Year" campaign.

A heartwarming walk will be held on Saturday February 22nd at Market Square in St. Catharines.

The event raises funds to support those facing homelessness and hardship in our community.

Donations go towards helping provide services like food security programs, medical supports, the Bike Me Up program, and Niagara's Mobile Closet.

More information and ways to donate can be found at https://cnoy.org/location/stcatharines

A Niagara IceDogs promotion game will also be held on Saturday February 8th.

You can use discount code CNOTY to get tickets to the almost sold out game.

Don't forget your loose change for the pass-the-bucket fundraiser and the Puck Toss.