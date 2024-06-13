Start Me Up Niagara are looking for support to help to keep their garden growing.

The organization in St. Catharines helps people facing poverty, homelessness, and more.



For more than 10 years they have been running a two acre garden donated by the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre.



Due to financial pressures they are looking for financial support to keep the program going.



Garden Manager Linda Crago says last year the garden grew roughly 9,000 pounds of food that was mostly distributed to various social service agencies across Niagara.

To adopt a row for $500 you can contact Start Me Up Niagara.