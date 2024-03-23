Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be honoured today at a state funeral in Montreal in the presence of a diverse cross-section of Canadian society, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hockey great Wayne Gretzky.

Funeral attendees will include people who knew and admired Mulroney in politics, business and in his personal life, his son Ben Mulroney said.

The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. at Notre-Dame Basilica, following a funeral procession that will include an RCMP mounted escort and pallbearers, a Canadian Armed Forces honour guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force band.

The funeral follows four days of public tributes in Montreal and Ottawa during which political dignitaries and members of the public filed by Mulroney's casket and paid their respects to his wife and four children.

Mulroney's sons say they're hoping the funeral won't be only a sad occasion, but rather a chance to celebrate their father's life with a ``party'' that includes music, laughter and funny stories.