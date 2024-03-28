A State of Emergency has been declared for Niagara ahead of the solar eclipse.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley proactively declared a State of Emergency for Niagara due to the thousands of visitors making their way to the region.

Some ways to view and experience the eclipse safely are wearing only certified eclipse glasses. Don’t use damaged glasses, regular sunglasses, or do-it-yourself filters.

Be prepared for crowds and long lines.

Consider filling up your gas tank, getting groceries and running errands before the eclipse.

And follow local directives and road signage as you travel. While travelling on highways, don't stop, take pictures, or get out of your car to view the eclipse.

As well, most Niagara schools will be closed on April 8th. Have a childcare plan in place, and make sure children know how to view the eclipse safely.