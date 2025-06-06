Saturday is a day to 'Step up for Steve'

The Walk to Ends ALS in St. Catharines is being held at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre at Lock 3.

Dedicated father, and husband, Steven Gallagher passed away from ALS on May 21st.

The Niagara resident had become an advocate for ALS patients and their families, after his diagnosis, calling on the government to fund more research and treatments.

Steven's daughter Olivia, and the 'Stepping Up For Steve' team, will be at the run tomorrow in his honour.

Olivia has raised over $10,000 so far.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 10:30 a.m.

You can find more information here.