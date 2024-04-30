A special concert has been announced to celebrate the World Rowing Championships coming to Niagara this summer.



On July 26th, an event called "Oars & Encore: A Celebration of Niagara's Rowing Community," will be held at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC) in downtown St. Catharines.



The concert will be headlined by Canadian musician Steven Page, with a recognition ceremony honouring key champions in Niagara’s rowing community.

Page a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, is the founding member, lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the Barenaked Ladies.

He left the band in 2009 to pursue a solo career. The Barenaked Ladies performed in St. Catharines last week marking the 100-day countdown to the Championships.

Page will also be performing at the PAC next month in a sold out show.

Presale tickets for "Oars & Encore: A Celebration of Niagara's Rowing Community," will be available tomorrow, if you sign up for updates on the Steven Page website.

Tickets will be available to the general public Friday, May 3rd.

“The PAC is no stranger to hosting big names, but there is a unique excitement in partnering on this event as it brings the community together around celebrating our youth and our connection to the sport of rowing in St. Catharines,” says Kathleen Ross, Director of Operations at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre. “We believe that organizations coming together and sharing expertise and resources to support local programs enhances our region and our position as a destination for future events on a national stage.”

Honourees of the ceremony include:

Jim Hyman (Builder) – Niagara Falls Rowing Club

Barb Little (Volunteer) – St. Catharines Rowing Alumni

Rhiannon Zahorchak (Coach) – Notre Dame Rowing

Mike Purcer (Builder) – Brock Rowing Club

Don Baker Jr. (Volunteer) – Canadian Henley Rowing Corporation

Susan Hazell (Volunteer) – Ridley College

Garry Roscoe (Volunteer) – Henley Island Helpers of the St. Catharines Rowing Club

Don McSween (Volunteer) – Ridley Graduate Boat Club

Helen Taylor (Builder) – South Niagara Rowing Club

Jim Minards (Posthumously) (Builder) – St. Catharines Rowing Club

"We are thrilled to host Oars & Encore: A Celebration of Niagara's Rowing Community as a precursor to the August 2024 World Rowing Championships," said Bill Schenck, Chair of the Mega Worlds. "This event not only highlights the exceptional talent and dedication within our rowing community but also provides an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate our shared passion for this sport."

