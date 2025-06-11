The MPP for St. Catharines is asking the government for transparency on its plans to improve transportation options for Niagara residents.

Jennie Stevens says recent reports reveal that leadership at Metrolinx, the company behind GO Transit, described running two-way, all-day GO trains as being ‘misaligned with their mandate’.

She says that raises serious concerns about whether the Ford government and its agencies are truly committed to delivering the transit service Niagara residents have been promised.

She also questioned why the Transportation Minister Sarkaria couldn't comment on a pricetag to twin the Garden City Skyway Bridge during a news conference today.

“Niagara residents deserve accountability. When billions of tax dollars are being spent, people deserve reliable transit and expect straight answers. Especially when Metrolinx officials are now quietly walking back transit promises with zero explanation or transparency from this government. It’s unacceptable,” said Stevens.