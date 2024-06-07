All eyes in Niagara are on the border bridges as a strike by Canada's border workers looms if mediation doesn't deliver a deal.



The government says 90 per cent of front-line border officers are designated as essential which means they can't stop working during a strike.



But union members could use work-to-rule tactics where employees do their jobs exactly as outlined in their contracts.

They say that job action will start at 4 p.m. today, if a deal isn't reached.

The last time border officers launched a work-to-rule campaign, Niagara's borders experienced major delays.

There are a few delays currently at the bridges, but it seems mainly due to weekend travellers. Click here to see the latest.