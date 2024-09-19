In September of 2024, detectives with the 3 District (Welland/Fonthill) Street Crime Unit with the Niagara Regional Police Service began an investigation involving a string of break and enters occurring in the City of Welland.

As a result of the investigation detectives were able to identify two male suspects responsible for the break and enters.

On September 18, 2024, the suspects were arrested, and multiple search warrants were executed with the assistance from 1 District (St. Catharines/Thorold) Street Crime detectives, in the area of Rolling Acres Drive and Champlain Avenue in the City of Welland.

Detectives located 20 computers and multiple backpacks from Quaker Road Public School and $50000 worth of power tools from two construction sites.

Police have arrested Jonathan and Steven Mamone, both 29 years old, of Welland, and charged both with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (3 Counts).

Jonathan was also charged with failure to comply with probation order. Steven was released on a Form 10-Undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 100xxxx.