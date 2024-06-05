Ontario border crossings and airports could face major disruptions if the federal government doesn't reach a deal with border workers by a Friday afternoon deadline.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it still hopes to avoid strike action and border disruptions but has set a deadline of Friday at 4 p.m. eastern time.

More than 9,000 union members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency have been without a contract for more than two years.

It says job action three years ago by border agency personnel ``nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country.''