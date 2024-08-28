It will be a busy weekend at Brock University this weekend.

The school preparing for Move-in Weekend with more than 2,700 students making their was to the University's residences.



The annual tradition is set for Saturday and Sunday.



Director of Housing Services, Cindy Chernish says, "Moving in general can be a stressful experience, but leaving home for the first time adds another layer to the equation, both for students and their families, We're here to offer peace of mind for everyone involved by highlighting the supports available to help them through this challenging and exciting time in their lives."



Each student moving in is given a one hour window between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in an effort to manage traffic on campus.



Brock says all eight of their residences will be operating at capacity for the Fall Term.



Move-in Weekend kicks off Welcome Week which runs until Sunday, September 8th and includes a variety of events and activities.

