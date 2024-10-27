Some local students are showing off their community pride in the Niagara Region’s second annual Paint-a-Snowplow contest.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in St. Catharines has been named the winner of this year’s contest.

In Early October, the Region delivered snowplows to four participating schools, and students had two weeks to turn their plow into a work of art.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School’s was selected for its vibrant colours and portrayal of the road system in Niagara, as well as iconic locations like the Burgoyne Bridge and the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

This was the Region’s second year hosting the contest, and it plans to continue the program next year.