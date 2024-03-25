Sum 41 is coming to St. Catharines for its final tour.

The Grammy-nominated band, has announced the official Canadian leg, of their last ever headlining world tour, ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum’.

The tour is to celebrate the upcoming release of Sum 41's final album Heaven :x: Hell.

As previously announced Sum 41 will make stops in the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and more, and will perform their largest show to date in front of a sold-out crowd of over 35,000 at Paris La Défense Arena in France later this year before the official Canadian leg of the tour and their final shows.

The band will play the Meridian Centre on Jan. 23rd, 2025.



Tickets go on sale on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

