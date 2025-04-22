Summer camp registration opens on May 6th for West Lincoln residents.

West Lincoln is holding its popular summer day camp for children ages 4 to 12 at the West Lincoln Community Centre beginning June 30th.

Campers will be led through fun activities including games, crafts, sports, visits from special guests and swim and field trips.

Weekly themes include exploring, sports mania, carnival, adventure, everything water, camp mystery, Minecraft, and science and discovery.

Registration will open at 12pm on Tuesday May 6th for West Lincoln residents.

Registration for anyone outside of West Lincoln will open at 12pm on Thursday May 8th.

Registration for extended care opens on Wednesday, May 24.

Find complete details, including online registration tips, on the West Lincoln website.