The 10th annual Superhero Run for the Niagara Children's Centre is set for this weekend.

The event runs Sunday morning at Brock University.



Click HERE to listen to Director of Development Marla Smith on Niagara in the Morning.



Funds raised at the event will go towards helping get kids off the wait list for services.



Registration Sunday morning starts at 8:30 a.m. - the run is set for 10 a.m.



You can register online or show up early and register on site.