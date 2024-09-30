A fundraising event for the Niagara Children’s Centre has raised over $150,000.



The 10th annual Superhero Run was held at Brock University yesterday.



500 attended this year's event featured both 2.5 and 5k routes, however the most popular option for families was the 1K route, complete with 12 superhero-themed, fully accessible stations.



“It’s a much-anticipated event for the families we serve and the entire community,” said Oksana Fisher, CEO of Niagara Children’s Centre. “We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to connect face-to-face with families, donors, and sponsors, while offering an inclusive, accessible, and fun-filled day for everyone.”

Among the families participating were Nick and Jen Salvatore, whose three-year-old son, Milo, has been receiving support from the Centre since he was just a year old.

“He absolutely loves going and can’t wait to see everyone at the Centre,” said Salvatore. “At first, he was often scared or unsure during the transitional period, but his team worked so well at following his lead and ensuring it would be a positive experience for him.”



“Not only has Milo developed a great relationship with all of his therapists, but we’ve seen enormous gains in terms of Milo’s progress and therapeutic goals,” said Salvatore. “We wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for the help and support of his team.”

The centre provided rehabilitation and support services to more than 6,500 children and youth last year across the Niagara Region with physical, developmental and communicative delays at no cost to the family.