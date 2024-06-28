Pathstone Mental Health, which is on a mission to help children in Niagara, has welcomed a new team member.



A celebration was held yesterday at the Branscombe Health Centre in St. Catharines to welcome home Zane, a two-year-old Standard Poodle.



Thanks to the help of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, Zane will be working under contract for Pathstone Mental Health by providing comfort and care to clients and staff as Pathstone's Facility Support Dog.



The Lions Foundation Canada Dog Guides is a charity that provides fully-funded service for dogs to a variety of programs including autism assistance dogs, canine vision, diabetes alert dogs, facility support, hearing, seizure response, and service guide.

Zane is a task-trained service animal, who provides support through a calming presence, deep pressure holds (hugs), and other ice breaker skills.

He will be working with Pathstone therapists who are providing animal assisted therapy, which can entail having him provide affection to clients, using him for social learning about regulation, and also teaching about behaviorism.

"Pathstone Mental Health recognizes that pet support therapy plays an integral treatment role with children and youth. Zane has become quite the attraction, and people naturally gravitate to his pleasant, warm and caring disposition. We are beyond grateful for the support from the Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs and our amazing Pet Care Team; Zane is one lucky dog and we are one lucky organization!" Shaun Baylis - CEO, Pathstone.