Surfing Santa is returning to the water.

John Fulton, known locally as “Surfing Santa,” marks his 40th anniversary this year.

Fulton's annual 5-kilometer paddle down the Niagara River has evolved from a publicity stunt into a cross-border event raising awareness for those in need.

Every December 23rd, regardless of weather conditions, hundreds of spectators gather along both shores to watch him navigate the churning river.

He works with organizations like Strong Fort Erie Neighborhoods, Start Me Up Niagara’s Mobile Closet, and the Resource Association for Teenagers.

“What started as an oddity has become a powerful way to draw attention to homelessness and foster community giving,” says Fulton.

Today you can catch him from 10am to 2pm today at Mather Arch Park, Niagara Parkway, in Fort Erie.