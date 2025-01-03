Niagara police have made an arrest following a murder in Port Colborne back in August of 2024.

On Saturday August 24th, officers were called to the area of Forkes Road and Highway 140 in Port Colborne following the report of a deceased male in a grassy area off the roadway.

Yesterday, police arrested 36-year-old Jade Hayward of St. Catharines for the first degree murder of 38-year-old Daniel Sanvido.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.