An ongoing investigation into jewelry store thefts in Welland and St. Catharines has lead to an arrest.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Markham following an investigation to the whereabouts of a suspect involved in jewelery store thefts last November.

21-year-old Diego Dini of Markham was then arrested and charged with 2 counts of theft under 5,000 dollars.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.