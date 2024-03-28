Niagara regional police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 75-year-old couple in St. Catharines.

75-year-old Celine-Marie Owens, and husband, Harold Owens, also 75, were found murdered inside their Elma Street home on Monday.

Detectives have arrested and charged 43-year-old Sean Owens of St. Catharines with 2 Counts of first-degree murder.

Owens is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday March 29th.

Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009462.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.