Niagara Police are continuing their investigation into a stolen vehicle and a subsequent fatal collision back in March.

The incident occurred March 19th when a black Audi S5 was stolen from a commercial plaza parking lot, and the suspect then collided with a grey Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the grey Chevrolet Malibu, a 31-year-old male from St. Catharines, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

38-year-old Matthew Morris of St. Catharines turned himself into police two days later.

Today, Morris was charged with dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, operation while prohibited, and driving while under suspension.

He is currently in custody, with a court appearance scheduled for May 6th.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.