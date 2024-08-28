A violent incident in Welland this morning has landed one woman in jail, and another woman recovering from injuries at home.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area surrounding the Welland Bus Terminal, at 160 East Main Street, at 4:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman, who had been hit in the head with a blunt object.



She was taken to an out-of-region hospital by paramedics, and has since been released.



Investigating officers tracked down a suspect nearby and placed her under arrest.



25-year-old Brittany Taylor Thomas-Thompson of no-fixed address is charged with assault causing bodily harm.



She remains in police custody, and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing later today.



Police are asking area residents and businesses to review their surveillance footage and contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980 with any relevant information.

