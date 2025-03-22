The suspect of a fatal collision that occured Wednesday night has been arrested.

The crash at the corner of Welland Avenue and Ontario Street took the life of a 31-year-old from St. Catharines.

It happened when a black Audi and grey Chevrolet collided.

Through the investigation police found that the Audi was stolen from a parking lot roughly an hour before the crash.

On Friday March 21st, 38-year-old Mathew Morris of St. Catharines turned himself in to police.

Morris is facing multiple charges including robbery, and failure to stop at the scene of a fatality.

Detectives would like to thank members of the community for their assistance in this matter.