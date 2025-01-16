Niagara Police have made a unique arrest after two men tried to cross the partially frozen Lake Erie waterfront in Port Colborne.

Police were called just after noon on Wednesday after witnesses reported two men crossing the ice, with bikes, walking along the break wall near the lighthouse.

The suspects were seen stripping wire/cable from the break wall near the lighthouse.

45-year-old Timothy Charles Pye of Port Colborne, and 52-year-old Stephen Grant Kelly of Welland have been arrested and charged with theft over $5000, possession of break-in tools, and failure to comply with probation order.

A damage estimate has not been fully determined.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023200 reference incident number #25-5051.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.