Police are investigating a fire in St. Catharines.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning to a house fire in the area of Lockhart Drive and Marsdale Drive.

Niagara Regional Police say the fire is suspicious and detectives are now investigating.

The Ontario Fire Marchal is also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009573.